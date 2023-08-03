Modular floating dock: NIMASA takes over Continental Shipyard

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has taken over areas leased to it by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) at the Continental Shipyard for the operations of the Modular Floating Dock.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said this at the handing-over ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the areas include, but not limited to the dolphin jetty, waterfront of the jetty adjourning the slipway, an administrative block, a construction, welding and mechanical workshop and a civil maintenance workshop, among others.

Jamoh said that the handover of the Continental Shipyard to NIMASA marked the final lap in the quest of the agency to deploy the modular floating Dockyard.

The DG, represented by the Head, Public-Private Partnership (PPP), Unit, Mr Kabiru Diso, assured stakeholders that the modular floating dockyard would soon be deployed since all grey areas between NIMASA and the NPA had been cleared.

“The modular floating dockyard is a national asset and now that all grey areas between the NPA and NIMASA have been addressed, we are very close to the deployment of the dock.

“Our goal is to domicile dry-docking of vessels in the country, thus saving the nation foreign exchange, currently expended on dry-docking vessels outside the shores of Nigeria.

“ The floating dock will also provide both direct and indirect employment to Nigerians with a multiplier effect on capacity development,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had issued a certificate of compliance for an Outline Business Case (OBC) for the operation of the floating dock, while also describing it as bankable and sustainable.

The modular floating dock, which has the capacity to handle up to 10,000 metric tons vessels, would be run on a Public Private Partnership arrangement. (NAN