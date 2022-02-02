Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Mele Kyari Advocates Special Concession For Africa on Energy Transmission To Avoid Crisis

Energy
By Editor
0 13

 

The group managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum  Corporation (NNPC),  Mele Kyari,  has urged the industrialised nations not to put Africa in the same energy transition speed as this could spark an energy crisis.

 

The NNPC boss Kyari, gave the advice on Monday while throwing more light on how the company has positioned itself to lead Africa in energy transition.

 

He made the remarks while delivering the 30th Convocation Lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

 

Kyari  who spoke on the topic ‘Energy Transition and Energy Accessibility – The New Paradigm’ during the event held inside the university’s auditorium in Minna, said: “Putting every country in the same energy transition speed could therefore result in unanticipated collateral damage that can spark energy crisis and deny developing countries access to available and cheaper energy for growth.”

 

Explaining the company’s strategy for a smooth and realistic energy transition, he said the NNPC has set the necessary machinery in motion to lead Africa in transition to low-carbon energy and renewable.

 

The company, Kyari said, was deepening natural gas utilisation under the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

 

He said the NNPC is currently extending the natural gas infrastructure backbone from Ajaokuta in Kogi State to Kano through Abuja and Kaduna under the AKK Gas Pipeline Project.

 

Besides, the NNPC boss explained that this mega pipeline would be fed by both Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) and Obiafu-Obrikam-Oben (OB3) gas pipeline through Oben node in Edo State, and deliver 2bscf of natural gas to power plants and industrial off-takers along Abuja, Kaduna and Kano.

 

He declared that as a national oil company and a global player, NNPC was ready to shift to renewable energy.

Continue Reading
Editor 2985 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Oil subsidy: Oil Marketers state their expectations in 18…

Senate considers bill seeking establishment of Solid…

Global economic growth forecast for 2022 remains 4.2% – OPEC

‘Our workshops at N.I.E.S 2022 will facilitate economic…

1 of 115