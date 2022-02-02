Why APC Primaries For Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency Bye-election Declared Inconclusive

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Plateau State bye-election primaries for Jos North/Bassa House of was on Wednesday declared inconclusive.

Our correspondent gathered that the outcome of the primary election held at Lamonde Hotel Jos generated tension and apprehension among party members, supporters as well as delegates who were at their age over emerge winner among the aspirants.

Announcing the result of Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency bye-election primaries for APC the seven man electoral panel headed by Hon. Abu Ajiya stated that at the end of the exercise, four aspirants contested and delegates cast their votes with Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku and Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande scored 344 votes each prompting the electoral committee to declared the exercise inconclusive.

According to him, ” two contending aspirants tied, each got 344 votes and in my capacity as an electoral committee officer of the panel I cannot take a definite decision on this matter. I have to referred this matter to the head office (National Secretariat of the APC), now the head office will take a decision and communicate to the aspirants without delay taking into consideration the time is against us”

Speaking after the pronouncement of the panel, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande said “I don’t know how it would be a tie, maybe its a miracle or not but as far as I am concerned I won this election fair and squarely. I knew what I was up against and the forces that was against me.

“Nobody can force me to do what I don’t want to do. I am highly disappointed, I am not happy happy that I have been part of the party (APC) that I have helped to built and be in power and now is trying to do this to me. “It is sad that they are putting two of us at each other throats, it is very unfortunate that something that they would have come out clear and tell us.” In his part, Hon. Joseph Abbey Aku opines that “the messages my agent sent to me shows I pulled 367 votes as against 344. I won with a gap of 27 votes, where are the other 27 votes? My agent is here, he sent those messages to me, he is my agents, after counting he sent the result to me.”

The state publicity secretary of APC, Hon Sylvanus Namang told newsmen that all the contestants were given level playing ground which was why the processes went on free and fair,but unfortunately we have this stalemate. And as it is, only the national secretariat of the party can resolve this stalemate, the party at the state has no say in this stalemate” Namang however said the national secretariat is likely to order a re-run for the two aspirants with the highest votes. In this case, between Him Suleiman Kwande and Hon Abbey Aku.

