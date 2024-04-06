MDCN Approves Bayelsa Medical University MBBS Programme

*Gov. Diri Assures On More Infrastructure For Institution

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the body saddled with the responsibility of approving medical programmes in Nigerian universities, has accredited the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme at the state-owned Bayelsa Medical University.

The approval enables the medical students in the university to participate in Part One of the MBBS examination.

The MDCN Deputy Registrar, Dr. Nnaemeka Nwakanma, who led an 11-man delegation on a two-day inspection and accreditation visit to the university, disclosed this when the team visited Governor Douye Diri at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Dr. Nwakanma, who expressed satisfaction with the progress of the young medical institution, also stated that the MDCN had increased the MBBS admission quota per session from 50 to 100 students.

He added that following the accreditation, BMU would be listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools.

He lauded the state government and the BMU for their efforts in raising the standard of the institution.

He described as commendable the ownership and funding of two medical schools by the Bayelsa government and urged the government to among other requests revive the BMU teaching hospital project, provide buses for the institution, continue to employ qualified manpower, build more laboratories as well as complete the satellite campus at Sampou.

The MDCN top official equally commended Governor Diri for the visible developmental strides of his administration, particularly in the area of infrastructure.

Responding, Governor Douye Diri thanked the council for its dispassionate assessment of the institution and the administration, saying he was determined to fulfil the mandate of people of the state.

Senator Diri assured that more projects will be executed in the university and that the issues raised by the council will be addressed before its next visit.

He also hailed the MDCN for setting a high standard for medical schools in Nigeria, saying their efforts have made it possible for Nigeria to graduate quality medical personnel that were highly sought after in the world.

He said: “We thank you for the visit. We are encouraged by your kind words that will spur us to do more.

“I have listened to you and can assure you that the issues raised that need our attention will be attended to before your next visit.

“Let me also use this medium to again advocate for true federalism in Nigeria where states pay royalties to the federal government and not the way it is done currently where the centre determines what the states get. If federalism is properly practised, our state can do more for our people.”

Other members of the MDCN delegation were Prof. B. Jiburum, Prof. Sanusi Ode, Prof. Blessing Idinfe and Prof. S. Alayemi.

The team also had Prof. B. Afolayan, Prof. Nuhu Dakurm, Prof. Yusuf Haruna and Prof M. Jamoa as well as Mrs. Ayobami Ismail and Bello Misbahu, both of the MDCN Medical Education Unit.

The BMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu was accompanied by the Registrar, Dr. Felicia Akusu, during the courtesy visit.