Mbah commends Enugu’s top JAMB scorer, as First Lady offers scholarship

By Cosmas Chukwu

The Enugu State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has commended the brilliant performance of Master Ernest Ifeanyichukwu Ofoama, who emerged top scorer in the state in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was even as the Enugu First Lady, Mrs. Nkechiyere Mbah, offered a scholarship of ₦1 million and other incentives to the state’s top scorer to study his preferred course in the university through her foundation, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) programme.

While hosting Ernest and his parents, Mr Oliver Ofoama and Mrs Loveth Ofoama, at the Government House, Enugu, the governor expressed delight at the academic exploits by the 18 years old student, saying the state was proud of him.

He promised that the state government would continue to support the student’s academic pursuit and welfare to ensure that he fulfills his dream career.

Governor Mbah further reiterated the administration’s commitment to reform and remodel all the public schools in the state through infrastructural interventions and introduction of technology and innovation in the academic curricula such as the multimedia software, simulations, models, diagrams, AR elements, interactive maps, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and 3D graphics which would aide quick learning.

While describing Ofoama as a model and source of inspiration to other young ones, the governor enjoined students in the state to emulate him by focusing on their studies through hardwork, resilience and innovation, adding that the government would continue to provide the enabling environment and various incentives that would encourage learning activities across the state.

Master Ofoama, who was recently awarded scholarship by RHI under the National Scholarship Programme on Tertiary Education (NAPS), said he was overwhelmed by joy at the recognition accorded him by the governor and the scholarship award by the wife of the president.

He encouraged other students to also avoid social vices and equally focus on their studies, as he also wished them academic exploits and a bright future.

Master Ernest Ifeanyichukwu Ofoama, who hails from Awha-Imezi in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the State, scored 347 points in the UTME to emerge the best in Enugu and also bag the First Lady’s scholarship award for the highest scorers in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The letter communicating the award of the scholarship, which was addressed to the wife of Enugu State governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere, stated that the scholarship grant presentation ceremony would take place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Saturday, August 26, 2023.