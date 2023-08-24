500bn.  FMBN Recapitalization to be prioritised to provide loan,  rent to Nigerians- Dangiwa

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The new minister of Housing and Urban Development, Musa Dangiwa has said that his administration will prioritise the 500 billion-naira recapitalization of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, to give it leverage and enhance its ability to provide more affordable Mortgage Loan and rent to own options to Nigerians.

He also hinted that the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), and other Housing Agencies will be reformed for necessary capacity and technological edge to deliver world class services to Nigerians.

Dangiwa while speaking when he took over the administration of the ministry in Abuja, said he will felicitate the funding of the housing sector to give room for affordable housing in the country.

He said the Ministry will embrace innovative Housing construction financing solutions to unlock the funding required to deliver massive affordable Housing nationwide.

According to Dangiwa, “in the next couple of days, we shall be unveiling our strategic Housing and Urban Development Blue print which will contain details of our priorities, initiatives and reforms.

He solicited the support of the staff and relevant stakeholders in housing sector in achieving the feat.

“With your support, I believe that we shall make a historic difference in the performance of this duty”

“I believe that Housing is not just about brick and mortar, it is, also creating communities, building families and ensuring that every Nigerian has a place they can call home. I am here to work with you towards making that possible.”

“I also believe that the responsibility of this Ministry is to create an enabling environment and formulate polices that empower agencies under its supervision to perform their function optimally.”

“This will be a central focus of my leadership and I urge you all to work with me in that direction”,he said.

While describing his resumption of duty as a new dawn, the Minister further disclosed that he will embark on bold initiatives to champion strategic Housing reforms and break systematic barriers to Housing and Urban Development.

“We will work closely with the National Assembly to review relevant laws to streamline Land and Housing Administration and create conducive environment for investment in the Housing Sector”, he noted