Man storms Majestic Grace Embassy during service with charms

Majestic Grace Embassy International, Temidire SangoOta, Ogun State was last Sunday thrown into a rowdy session when the Church Presiding Pastor, Dr. Grace Wisdom, caught a middle aged man (names withheld) who had brought some fetish objects into the Church.

Pastor Wisdom noted that the Holy Spirit told him a man was in the Church with some fetish objects and on the commencement of the Sunday service, he prophesied that a man with a sinister motive was seated among the congregation and the man should in his own interest confess or be identified by the Holy Spirit.

He, however, stressed that in spite of his repeated overtures, the culprit failed to retrace his steps until the Holy Spirit spotted him in the course of his prophesies.

The Presiding Pastor noted that what surprised him most was the culprit’s confession that he was given the charms by his wife’s Pastor in connivance with two other Pastors to drop in the Church for the congregation to be in disarray and renounce their membership of the Church.

According to him, the man further confessed that he had been sent the previous Friday to take some sands from the Church and on completion of the assignment, his wife’s Pastor promised him the sum of two hundred thousand naira to offset his pregnant wife’s caesarean operation as she had been in labour for days without delivery.

” During the man’s confession, he regretted being misled as he was used as a result of the monetary inducement and, thereafter, pleaded for forgiveness, which we did and even prayed for his wife’s safe delivery of two girls within twenty minutes after his confession without undergoing any caesarean operation and glory be to God that while he was still on the confession spot, he got a phone call of his wife’s safe delivery ot two girls without the much anticipated caesarean operation”, said Dr. Wisdom.

While pleading for forgiveness, the culprit further confessed that the Pastors who sent him were jittery of the heights Majestic Grace Embassy had attained among the comity of Churches around and that they were daily losing their members in droves to Majestic Grace Embassy as a result of prophecies and testimonies of the prophetic declarations by the man of God, miracles and deliverance taking place in the Church.

Expressing his appreciation to Dr. Wisdom for saving the life of his wife and the new baby with just prayers to the Almighty, the culprit expressed his sadness in the three Pastors who couldn’t safe his wife, but could only send him the deadly job of fighting a man whom God later used to be his benefactor, praying that Dr. Wisdom would continue to grow from glory to glory for his benevolence and heart of forgiveness in spite of the devil’s attempt to use him to pull down his Church.

For a better society