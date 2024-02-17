New Osun police commissioner resumes duty

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mohammed Abba, has resumed duty.

Abba is succeeding CP Bzigu Kwazhi, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

A statement by the Osun Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, on Friday revealed that the new Commissioner holds a degree in Mass Communication from Bayero University, Kano State, and did his one-year NYSC at the Old Anambra Police Command.

Opalola added that Abba was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

The statement further read, “A new Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Umar Abba, has been posted to Osun State Command and has resumed today, 16th February 2024. This is the sequel to the recent promotion of former Commissioner of Police, CP Bzigu Kwazhi to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

“CP Mohammed Umar Abba has served in various capacities in different States of the Country.

A pure-bred, professional who has, since joining the Force, made waves in the departments that hold the Nigeria Police, namely: Administration, Operations, and Investigations like a colossus.

“He was a Sectional Head, Counter Terrorism and General Investigation Section, Economic, and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Headquarters, Abuja – 2016, Deputy Director of Operations Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC- 2016 – 2017, Director of Operations Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC – 2017-2020, Ag. Executive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC- July 2020 – March 2021.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng