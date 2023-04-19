LP expels former publicity secretary, suspends acting chairman, Apapa, others for anti party activities

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

Labour Party has welded the big stick by expelling the former National Publicity Secretary, Arabambi Abayomi. It also placed former Youth leader, Amselem Eragbe on indefinite suspension.

The party also place on suspension factional chairman of the party, Lamidi Apapa, and members of his faction, Alhaji Salem Lawal, Prince Favour Reuben, Gbenga Daramola, Samuel Akingbade and Mohammed Akali.

The deputy national chairman of LP, Comrade Ladi lliya while reading the resolution of the meeting to journalists, also said the party has approved the nomination for vacant positions.

They include: National Youth Leader – Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, Ag. National Publicity Secretary – Mr. Obiora Ifoh, Ag. National Legal Adviser – Barr. Edun Kehinde, Ag. Deputy National Secretary – Chief Rotimi Kehinde and Ag. ‘National Vice Chairman (S/S) – Chief Anthony Ezeagwu.

The resolution reads in parts: Following Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) inability to transmit election results in real-time from the polling units, gave room for massive manipulation of results.

“Labour Party notes and condemns the use of security agencies by government officials particularly by politicians to harass, intimidate, buying of vote, which largely compromised the outcome of the election.

“National Executive Council (NEC) in session condemns the use of thugs and the reintroduction of ballot snatching and writing of results in the collation

centre as a dangerous trend in our democratic process.

“Labour Party notes that this trend in our democracy may slide the country into a civilian dictatorship. NEC in session note that civilian dictatorship is worse than a military dictatorship.

“NEC in session noted the resilience, and doggedness of our presidential candidate and his resolve to legitimately reclaim his mandate in court. NEC therefore accordingly called on the judiciary to do the right thing irrespective of whose ox is gored.

“NEC in session, therefore, appeals to the judiciary to at all times be on the part of the people by promoting acts that enhance democracy, fundamental freedom, rule of law, and the doctrine of separation of powers.

“NEC in session sympathises with Nigerians who have continued to wallow in leadership-inflicted poverty, hunger, unemployment, insecurity, poor infrastructure and underdevelopment. .

“NEC, therefore, reassures Nigerians that Labour Party government when in place, will change these narratives.”

NEC after examining the anti party activities of some of its members and resolved to set up a disciplinary committee to try the suspended officials of the party.

“NEC in session considered the expiration of the current National Working Committee that will lapse in June and stated inter alia, it is the considered opinion of NEC and in view of recent events in our party, considering the controversies and bad blood generated by elective convention, conscious of the numerous court cases; Presidential, Governorship, Senatorial, and House of Assemblies, the need to remain focused and reorganize the party, it is most malapropos to convene a National Convention. Consequently, NEC extended the tenure of the current NWC for 12 months which is in line with our party’s constitution in article 13 (2) (B) IX. I). The NEC meeting was attended by members of the National Working Committee, State Chairmen, State Secretaries, Presidential Candidate (H.E Peter Obi), National Assembly members-elect, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria Labour

Congress (NLC), And Trade Union Congress (TUC)