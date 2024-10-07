Champion Newspapers Limited
Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement two days crusade held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Cross  Section of the Children Choristers  singing to the Lord at a two days crusade on wonderful move of God as of old.
General Overseer /founder The Lords Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement Pastor Lazarus Muoka , preaching  to  the worshipers .

Cross Section of the worshippers at two days crusade on wonderful move of God as of old.

Cross Section of the youth choristers singing .

Cross Section of the Adult Choristers   singing.

People received their healing during the two days crusade on wonderful move of God as of Old held at Chosen revival ground in Lagos  6/10/2024… Courtesy from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

