Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held a two days Crusade in Lagos

Photo Gallery
Cross section of the youth choristers ministering at the church held at Ijesha in Lagos on 11/2/2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
2
General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka ministering to the worshipers.

Cross section of Yoruba Choristers singing at the Crusade.

Deliverance time at the Crusade ground.

Cross Section of worshipers praying to God.

Campus Choristers singing, during the Lord’s  Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries at a two days Crusade theme ‘From Sorrow to Joy’  held at Chosen revival ground ijesha in Lagos 11/2/2024…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

