LIQUID INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGIES ASSURE NIGERIANS OF A DIGITALLY CONNECTED FUTURE.

The quest to accelerate digital transformation in Nigeria received a major boost with the formal launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Lagos recently. A Pan-Africa company with a strong legacy and foundation, Liquid is already in 20 other African countries. Its formal entry into Nigeria, Africa largest economy is bound to enliven the nation’s technology ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch Wole Abu, MD/CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria said Liquid Intelligent Technologies was launched in Nigeria to tell the African story on digital transformation about the continent. “Liquid Intelligent Technologies is part of a global power house called Cassava Technologies that is driving global digital transformation. The launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria will further help to connect the rest of Africa to the internet and the digital economy space. Our desire is to transform the African continent by empowering Africans, Nigeria inclusive, as well as businesses with intelligent technology solutions.

Abu assured that the company will live up to its vision of a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind. It’s Nigeria customers, he stated, will be availed good tidings that include secure network which has Cloud- delivered security at the core and this extends to network protection, penetration testing, secure web Gateway and Modern remote access. Also available from the stable of Liquid is Cloud networking that ensures direct connectivity to multiple clouds; network within and between multi-clouds; cloud branch connectivity. For secure cloud, Abu listed Identity Management, Cloud protection, Data protection and Bankups/ Disaster recovery as some of the service touch points.

Abu avowed that Nigeria is the first home for Liquid Intelligent Technologies in West Africa. Liquid, he disclosed, sees access to high-speed connectivity as a basic human right for all people in Nigeria. He reiterated his company’s desire to work with the federal government to achieve the objectives of the Nigeria’s National Broadband Plan (2021 – 2025) and to help transform Nigeria into a leading digital economy. He noted that partnerships with international tech giants like Microsoft, Meta, AWS, and Oracle, has ensured for Liquid exceptional enterprise deployed to serve the customers best interest. He enjoined Nigerians who are desirous of reduced cost and complexity to partner with Liquid for both connectivity and digital service that are top rate. To Abu the size of the company’s network offers better economies of scale than multiple providers just as its infrastructure will enable enterprises across the continent to fulfill their digital transformation goals.

In his goodwill message, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Professor Isa Patanmi expressed optimism that the entry of Liquid Intelligent Technologies into Nigeria will help bring about more innovation into the sector. He further hoped that the launch in Nigeria will deepen digital transformation in Africa. Pantami who was represented by the Digital Architect Manager, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Falilat Jimoh, said the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technologies in Nigeria, would further enhance internet connectivity in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, since connectivity has become a necessity in driving the fourth industrial revolution and the digital transformation agenda. “In Nigeria, we have experienced the impact of digital economy that is driven by connectivity, which has accelerated the growth of several sectors of the Nigerian economy. In 2020, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), contributed 18.44 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, which was the highest sector contribution to GDP. Again, ICT helped |Nigeria to exit the recession triggered by COVID-19, much faster than was predicted by experts, Nigeria must therefore take advantage of the opportunities that Liquid Intelligent Technologies is bringing to the country,” Pantami said.

To Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the launch of Liquid Intelligent Technology would offer Nigeria the opportunity to become globally competitive in the 21st Century. Danbatta, who was also represented at the launch by the Director, Technical Standard and Network Integrity at NCC, Wakil Bako, said that NCC would continue to encourage new players in the ICT sector to further drive digital transformation growth in the country. “As a leading provider of digital infrastructure, Liquid Intelligent Network is expected to leverage its cloud and cybersecurity services to further drive digital transformation in Nigeria,” Danbatta surmised.

President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), Ikechukwu Nnamani, who gave the keynote address that centered on the benefits of a digital economy, said the world had already entered into the digital era, and that Nigeria must be part of the digital transformation in the digital era. “The future is digital and businesses have moved online. The benefits that come with digital economy are numerous, which includes transparency in governance, economic growth and job creation, among others,” Nnamani said.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a member of Cassava Technologies, Africa’s leading integrated technology company of continental scale. It focuses inter-alia on digital infrastructure and digital services and its string of firsts include First fibre to cross the Zambezi. First Cape to Cairo terrestrial connection, First terrestrial fibre to connect South Sudan, First cross continent East to West connections, First largest independent fibre network provider in emerging markets globally to achieve 100,000km fibre network. First to take Azure Stack hub to Kenya and Tanzania. Its seamless, open access pan-African network, now over 100,000kms, is enabling people and businesses across the continent with unprecedented access to Cloud, Voice and digital services. In connecting African countries to their neighbours and rest of the World, Cassava Technologies and its flagship company in Nigeria: Liquid Intelligent Technologies are evidently living up to its mandate of ensuring that Africa’s digital future is an intelligent one.