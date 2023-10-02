‘Lekki Port’ll help Nigeria regain transshipment hub status’

China has said that the Lekki Port will aid Nigeria in regaining its transshipment hub status.

Lekki Port, the first deep-sea port in Nigeria, which was developed by China Harbour Engineering Company with the BOOT model, is the only automated port in the country.

A document from the Chinese embassy on Monday, in Abuja estimated that the overall economic benefit will reach $361 billion over the next 45 years.

The statement reads, “For a long time, the ports in Lagos have been facing traffic congestion, low draught level, poor cargo distribution capability, and undeveloped road network, thus Nigerian foreign trade has been significantly impeded, and Nigeria was losing the transshipment hub status to other West African countries in the past decades.

“Lekki Port will be the game-changer. Situated in the Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Port is ideally positioned to service the gateway for Nigeria and the surrounding West African region; equipped with world-class machines, it is the first automated port in Nigeria and will allow rapid customs clearance and significantly reduce the time of cargo handling.

“Lekki Port will promote the take-off of Nigeria’s economy and the prosperity of foreign trade, flourish many related industries, and create massive jobs. It is estimated that the overall economic benefit will reach $361 billion over the next 45 years, and 170,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created.”