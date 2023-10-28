Legal Year…Ebonyi CJ identifies fragile institutions, impunity of Leaders, as bane of efficient judiciary in Nigeria

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi State Justice Elvis Ngene has declared that the nation’s quest for effective and efficient judiciary will be a mirage unless our democracy is anchored on the concept of the rule of law.

Justice Ngene made the declaration at the High Court premises in Abakaliki while delivering an address at the Special Court Session marking the opening of the 2023/2024 legal Year of the Ebonyi State judiciary.

He said that the bane of the country’s democratic governance over the years has been the inability to tame the monster of power drunkenness by persons in authority.

“It is clear that one factor critical to the enthronement and advancement of democracy that has its base on equal rights and accountability is the concept of rule of law”

“We need to address some of the flaws such as the gap between our policies and our practices, the setting up of the legal and institutional frameworks that are lame duck, celebration of the culture of impunity”

The theme of this year’s legal Year titled “The Concept of the Rule of Law in a Democracy”

Earlier in a speech, Governor Francis Nwifuru congratulated the State Judiciary for the Opening of her 2023/2024 legal Year.

“This is an occasion for the Judiciary to review the call for all men, the judicial arm of government remains the last hope for the people”

“The government of Ebonyi State has been responsive to issues that affect the judiciary, we have donated 40 SUV’s to Magistrates in the State”

The State Chief Executive assured that the government would strive to improve the welfare of Judges.

“Six Executive Bills that focused on the welfare of the people have been passed into law and assented by myself the Chief Executive of the State’.

In his contribution, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Barrister Ben Uruchi Odoh said that the Ministry has within the period offered legal advice to the Nigeria Police and criminal case files received were treated and filed where necessary.

“In the area of law-making, the ministry has served as a veritable and indispensable link between the Executive and legislature”

“The Ministry introduced a policy direction with the theme “Aspirational Legacy, to leave behind a transformed Justice System in the State”

In attendance during the event included Hon Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals (both serving and retired), Chief Judges, President of the Customary of Appeal Hon Justice Uche Uhuo, members and Secretary of the State Judicial Service Commission etc.

Others include members of the State Executive Council, Justice Paul Elechi, Justice Obande Ogbuinya and Chairmen of Abakaliki, Afikpo and Onueke Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) respectively among others.

