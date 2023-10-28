Gov Nwifuru congratulate President Tinubu on Supreme Court victory

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary Dr Monday Uzor, Governor Nwifuru said that the will of the people has been upheld.

“I am delighted to congratulate the president, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu +GCFR) and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria”

“With this victory, the will of millions of Nigerians who thronged their various polling Centres on February 25th, 2023 to vote for you, has been upheld”

“Though we were not skeptical about your overwhelming victory at the polls, we knew it was predicated on your good records of service to the people”

Nwifuru described the judgement as a landmark judgement by the apex court of the land.

“Its a victory for democracy and reconfirmation of the integrity of the nation’s Judiciary, as a beacon of hope and temple of justice”

“I must congratulate our great party the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Nigerians for this well-deserved electoral verdict”

“Mr. President, accept the assurances of the warmest regards and good wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State.

