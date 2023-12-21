Lagos to scale up funding of artisans/tradesman –Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday reiterated the commitment of his administration to scale up funding to build capacity of artisans and tradesmen in the State, acknowledging artisans as key contributors to economic growth, employment generation and wealth creation.

Speaking at the 14th Tradesmen and Artisans Day with the theme, ‘Collaboration and Networking: the Path to Artisanal Growth and Development,’ Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the event was designed to showcase the huge potential in the sector.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo explained that his administration has activated series of empowerment programmes to adequately prepare artisans in the State to think global and provide local solutions.

He said the State has been consistently developing innovative solutions that has addressed the challenges of the group, stressing that his administration will create the enabling environment for improved productivity.

“As a government that is responsive to the needs of the people, we will continue to explore ways to make sure we cushion the effects of these policies. We will do everything within our power to support you at this time and ensure that you feel the impact of our good governance.

“We will continue to improve the capacity of the relevant government agencies and institutions including the Lagos state Employment trust fund and continue to support small scale businesses with access to funds.

“Our passion to enhance the growth of this sector and prosperity of all stakeholders has been demonstrated by the implementation of various programmes through the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment and collaboration with other government agencies and the private sector.” he said

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment Mr. Akinyemi Ajigbotafe said that the THEMES Agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu was a step towards improving economic situation of the state and enhancing individual’s capacity.

Ajigbotafe said the event was designed to create an opportunity to commend and appreciate artisans and trade associations that have distinguished themselves in their chosen vocations and activities in the last one year

He stressed on the crucial role that collaboration and networking play in advancing the growth and development of tradesmen and artisans, urging individuals and groups in the sector to seek knowledge and innovation to further develop themselves and their trades.

The President, Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari applauded Mr Governor for supporting the association to activate programmes that has enhanced capacity of the groups which will form part of growing the state’s economy.

He called for increase in the number of artisans and tradesman trained annually on capacity and also requested for soft loans for members to boost their businesses.

He appealed for the upward review of the annual subvention which according to him used to be N12million but was eventually reduced to N6m because of economic downtown brought about by covid 19 pandemic.

Highlight of the event was the awards presentation to the outstanding artisans and trades associations who were found worthy.

