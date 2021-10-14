Lagos targets three million residents for health insurance scheme

.Sanwo-Olu commissions 100 housing units in Lekki

.Honours public servant who died hours before commissioning

IBRAHIM QUADRI

In its determination to address health care at the grassroots, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) said it plans to enrol three million residents into the state health insurance scheme in the next one year.

The General Manager, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuala Zamba, disclosed this on Wednesday at a briefing to announce Ilera Eko grassroots sensitisation and enrollment drive across the 20 local councils in the state.

Zamba stated that the sensitisation and enrollment drive became important because the state government understands that health is wealth.

She added that so far 527,000 residents had been registered under the insurance scheme and hopes to enroll more residents with its Ilera Eko pay small, small policy which allows for monthly payment.

According to her, 222 health facilities had been enlisted to attend to enrollees.

The Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said all around the globe, health remains on the priority list of every government at all levels, and Lagos cannot afford to be an exception.

“This is the reason the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is focused on ensuring that all the residents of Lagos State, have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare regardless of their socio-cultural an economic status, towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in our state.

“This has necessitated the government to embark on the building and renewal of health facilities all round the State and the continuous initiation and promotion of various intervention programmes that include the Lagos State Health Insurance Schemes also known as ‘ILERA EKO’.

Also, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday commissioned 100 units of housing project in Ikate, Lekki area of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also named a block of a housing project after a GL-15 staff of the Lagos State Development Property Corporation, LSDPC, late Egnr Wakilu Hamzat.

The late Hamzat who had put in not less than 25 years service in the Corporation, died in the early hours of Wednesday 13th October, few hours before the commissioning.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “In honour of Engr Wakilu Hamzat, we name block C after him. I enjoin our engineers to specially paint the block and we will be able to acknowledge his great work.

“Wakilu is somebody I personally know. He will be greatly missed but we thank God for his life. He has put in not less than 25 years in the service,” the Governor stated.

He promised that the State Goverment would sponsor his children education through schorlarship.

The commissioned project consists of a 100-unit estate of 68 terraces of 4 bedrooms with a maid’s room each and 32 flats of 3 bedrooms with a maid’s room.

The project was initiated during the tenure of Mr. Governor as the then Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of LSDPC.

In his opening remark, the Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai said, “In completing more homes, we are reechoing and underscoring a resolve not only to bring solutions to the issue of housing deficit in the State but also to revitalize the economy, improve our total environment and increase the sense of wellbeing of the people. In line with the transformational agenda of this administration tagged THEMES, the State under the able leadership of Mr. Governor has continued to charge forward in addressing the issues that are germane to the wellbeing of the citizenry.

“Through various interventions in the Housing sector, more homes have been provided and many liveable and model communities have been created all over the State. Construction works at the various sites of housing schemes have also resulted in economic vibrancy for both skilled workers and artisans through creation of direct and indirect employment. The local economies of the project areas have also been greatly revitalized with increased commercial activities from both the supply and demand angle of housing development.”

While appreciating Sanwo-Olu for the support, the Commissioner assured, “We will spare no efforts in ensuring that no housing scheme is left uncompleted. With the support and cooperation of everyone, the dream of a Greater Lagos will emerge fully even in our time.”

The Managing Director of Lagos State Development Property Corporation, LSDPC, Arch. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph said, “Before Bayview Estate became what you are seeing today, I can boldly say that its former state was a far cry from what we can see here today.

“This land was a marshy, swampy lowland that is typical of the terrain in this vicinity. To this end, I would like to acknowledge the massive investment committed by our partner, Messrs. Misa Ltd into the sub-structural element of the estate. Today, we have an estate ready for habitation without any fear of flooding despite the terrain.”