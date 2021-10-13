Champion Newspapers Limited
Lagos State governor commissions Bayview Estate

By Peter
From left: Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal; Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Mr. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph and Managing Director/CEO, MISA Ltd, Mr. Muritala Ibrahim; during the commission of Bayview Estate at Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki in Lagos. October 13, 2021.
From left: Special Adviser on Housing, Lagos State, Hon. Toke Benson-Awoyinka; Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal;  Elegushi of Ikateland,  Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu;  Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC),   Mr. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph  .
 From left: Special Adviser on Housing, Lagos State, Hon. Toke Benson-Awoyinka; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu;Permanaent Secretary on Housing, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola; Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai; and the Managing Director, Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC),   Mr. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph.
. From left: Deputy General Manager, Finance Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC),Mr. Idowu Lawal; General Manager, Projects, Mr. Aderemi Adebo; Deputy General Manager, Quantity Survey, Mr. Taiwo Aina; Director, Estate Lagos State Ministry of Housing, Mrs Olayinka Patunola; and the Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Housing, Mrs Adeola Salako.

From left: Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdul-Wasiu Omogbolahan Lawal;  Elegushi of Ikateland,  Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi; and the Managing Director/CEO, MISA Ltd, Mr. Muritala Ibrahim;  during the commission of Bayview Estate at Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki in Lagos. October 13, 2021.

From left: Jagunmolu of Eti-Osa, Alhaji Chief Jamiu Muibi; Baale Igbosere, Chief Salawu Isa; Olootu of Iru Kingdom, High Chief Tajudeen Kusanu and the Baale Osho Ilu Okiti, Chief Ganiyu Kareem; during the commission of Bayview Estate at Ikate-Elegushi, Lekki in Lagos. October 13, 2021. Courtesy  from CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

 

