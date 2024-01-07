Lagos govt to construct new int’l Airport at Lekki-Epe corridor within 2 years

.Reforms already in place for easy payment of taxes in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of its inter-modal transport system, Lagos State Government has promised to construct a new international Airport at Lekki Epe corridor of the State in the next one or two years.

When completed, the Airport will accommodate about 350 Aircrafts at a time and expected to take care of about 5 million travelers annually.

The Lekki-Epe residents in the State would not have to make a journey to Ikeja to take flights, according to the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso in an interview with state House correspondents at Alausa, Ikeja.

He said, “The Airport is not going to take time, it is expected to be finished in about a year or two and that is going to be on Lekki Epe corridor and it’s going to be an international Airport, that can accommodate about 350 Aircraft at a time. It’s going to take care of about 5 million travelers and we are already talking to investors, because it’s not what the state can fund from its balance sheet.

“So everything that needs to be done by the Airport and every other iconic projects that I have spoken of, like Food and Logistics Hub, 4th Mainland Bridge are currently on the table

“We are talking to investors from all over the world to come and take up these projects and they have seen that Lagos is where the investment destination is, the biggest in Africa if you look at the Foreign Direct Investment, there is no state that march Lagos and if you talk about foreign direct investment coming into Nigeria, when you look at Africa as a whole, Lagos contributes about 80 percent of the one that is coming into Nigeria,” the Commissioner stated.

While stressing on the THEMES plus agenda of the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Omotoso said, “It is very simple. Mr Governor felt he should add something that may not have been very well catered for in the THEMES AGENDA, so he brought on board the Plus and it is simply about social inclusion, gender equality and about the youth. That means in this second tenure, we are going to be doing many things, attention will be paid to our young people, because they say they are leaders of tomorrow, but this administration believes that it is not even a question of tomorrow, that they are leaders of today.”

He added, “You can see that in all of the things that we are doing in Lagos, we talked about entertainment, the young people are the leaders, when you talk about science and technology, they are leading the way, when you talk about sports they are the one at the forefront, so there is no government that wants to brush aside all that the young people are doing, so in Lagos we are giving them all the opportunities that they need in the creative industry where over six thousand of them have been trained, in film editing, acting, script writing by some of the giants in the trade like Del-York, Ogidi, Ebonylife and you can see what we have done about 18 vocational centres that Lagos State government runs, over 16 thousands of them have been trained and after passing out of these schools, they were not left on their own, they were given equipment to go and start their new trade, as I speak to you now, we are building about nine Mini Stadia in some parts of Lagos so that young people can have avenue to display their talents in sports.”

.Reforms already in place for easy payment of taxes in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

In another development, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said various reforms have been put in place aimed at making it easier for Lagosians to pay their taxes, saying a more enabling place for business and investment is assured.

The Governor spoke during the 24th annual Thanksgiving at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, noting government would continue to strive to make it easier for the law-abiding citizens to thrive

The theme of this year’s Thanksgiving Service, tagged, “The Righteous shall give thanks to your name” is taken from the book of Psalm 140 verse 13: “Surely the righteous shall give thanks to your name; the upright shall dwell in your presence.”

Sanwo-Olu said, “We have every reason to give all the glory and thanks to the Almighty God because He has been faithful in the affairs of our dear State. He has granted us great achievements and testimonies; he has given us peace and security; and mightily blessed the work of our hands.

“He has granted us the privilege of seeing yet another edition of this annual Thanksgiving Service, organized in keeping with Lagos State’s tradition of starting every New Year in thanksgiving to God and in acknowledgement of the fact that in Him we live and move and have our being. This is the fifth one so far since I assumed office as Governor, and the first one since the start of our second term.

“There is, indeed, so much to be grateful for. As we raise our voices in praise, adoration and supplication, let us also remember to continue to commit Lagos State and Nigeria to God, for his guidance, and his mercies.

“Let us also continue to pray for all of us who have been given the privilege to serve as leaders, in various capacities in government. We need divine wisdom and grace, as we make multitudes of decisions that will have an impact on the lives of the people. ”

The Governor however added, “As a Government, we are resolutely committed to fostering the robust growth of our State and ensuring the well-being of its citizens. We are unwaveringly dedicated to the successful implementation of pivotal projects.

Last year witnessed the historic commencement of commercial operations for the first phase of the Blue Line of our Lagos Rail Mass Transit. Work is already in progress to ensure that the second phase, the extension of the rail line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is completed in the life of this administration.

“I am very pleased to say that very soon, within the next few months in fact, we will witness the formal launch and commencement of operations of the much-anticipated Red Line, from Oyingbo to Agbado.

“Furthermore, we are working very hard to finalize the project financing that will enable the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge, which will be one of the longest bridges in Africa, when completed.

“Indeed, all Lagosians have so much to look forward to this year 2024, which is also the first full year of our second and final term in office. You are already familiar with our T.H.E.M.E.S+ development agenda, which will guide and propel all that we do for the progress and development of Lagos State.

“This year will also be an important one for us in terms of enforcement of the various laws and regulations that have been meticulously crafted to safeguard our lives and property. Without adherence to the rule of law, no society can guarantee progress and prosperity.

“On our part, as Government, we will continue to strive to make it easier for you to be law-abiding. Our transport reforms are all aimed at improving the commuting experience for all Lagosians, just as our Emergency Hotlines are there to make it easy for you to “say something if you see something!”

“In the same way, we have in place various reforms aimed at making it easier for you to pay your taxes, and generally making Lagos a more enabling place for business and investment. Together, we can all play our part in achieving a truly Greater Lagos.”

The Governor therefore implored Lagosians to play their part by respecting and obeying the laws of the land, adding “These are all responsibilities that we carry as good people of Lagos State.”

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Ibrahim Layode said, ” I can boldly assure you that the coming years are loaded with more developmental projects, life-changing policies that will bring prosperity to the economy of Lagos State as the Mr. Governor has set parameters and conducive investment haven in motion to attract foreign direct investment to the State.

“As we commence this New Year, I implore us to continue to be law abiding, do due diligence in carrying out our civic responsibilities and also ensure that we continue to be our brothers’ keeper while partnering with the Government in making the State an livable place for all. “