Lagos first lady urges more electoral participation, woos professional women to vote APC in coming polls

By Arinze Nwafor, Lagos

The First lady of Lagos state, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged women to learn how to use the Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the polls.

Ibijoke spoke on greater women’s participation in Nigeria’s forthcoming elections at the third sensitization parley with women from different professional organizations and groups on Tuesday.

The first lady explained how the BVAS works in the three-stage voting process of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“[The BVAS] is an integrated device that is multifunctional in nature, which serves as [INEC] Voter Enrollment Device (IVED) during voter registration, [and] voter accreditation on Election Day and also functions as INEC Results Viewing Device (IReV Device) to be used for election results upload on election day,” she stated.

Ibijoke urged the women in the sensitization parley to vote and do so properly in order to avoid void votes.

She told them to vote for the APC, ensure their votes count, mobilize people and avoid hate speech that can set the country on fire.

“For us in Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our Presidential candidate. Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates for Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly elections are our candidates,” the First Lady stated.

She wooed the women to vote for Tinubu and her husband, Babajide by citing their accomplishments.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has a track record of excellent performance in Lagos State and this will be replicated across the country when he is elected,” Ibijoke said.

“Also, it is not in doubt that Governor Sanwo-Olu has worked towards a greater Lagos of our dreams, and will be doing more to consolidate on the achievements of the last four years when re-elected by the grace of God and the support of the people,” she continued.

More political leaders spoke on the role of women in the electoral process in the parley, including Princess Sarah Sosan a former Lagos Deputy Governor.

The other speakers were the former Lagos Head of Service, Olabowale Ademola; the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya; and the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr Atinuke Onayiga.