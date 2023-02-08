2023 elections: Women Situation Room in Nigeria partners journalists on gender sensitive reportage

AHMED MAR, Maiduguri

The Women Situation Room in Nigeria in collaboration with a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), LABDI Office, has partnered journalists on gender sensitive reportage.

The state coordinator of the LABDi, Mrs. Ladi Clerk, who made the appeal while at a one-day workshop organized for journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Wednesday, urged media organizations to establish Gender Desk officers to report Gender Based Violence (GBV), women in politics and other gender issues.

He said: “Media is the backbone of GBV reporting. We are, therefore, collaborating with you to scale up the reportage of women issues, such as GBV and women in politics.

“As the 2023 general elections are around the corner, we want to collaborate with you the media in reporting women before, during and after the elections”.

Also in her presentation, a resource person, Mrs. Ann Bukar, stated: “There is need for the media to ensure fairness, balance and equality in reporting women candidates and case of GBV before during and after 2023 general elections.

“This training is targetted at the forthcoming electioneering activities, we seek your support through sensitive gender reportage; we want you to report to our situation room any incident of GBV and issues concerning women, the election, before, during and after elections”.

