Lagos City Marathon: Organisers announce traffic diversion

The Lagos State Government has announced diversions of traffic, as some designated roads will be closed for a few hours for the 7th edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which will hold in the city on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Lagos City Marathon, which will be flagged off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, will be rounded up at the Eko Atlantic City on Lagos Island.

A statement from the Lagos State Sports Commission on Thursday announced that motorists from Eko Bridge coming from Apongbon to Costain Roundabout will be connected to Ebute-Metta, Orile, Nigeria Breweries/Abebe Village, Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya for them to link their destinations as appropriate.

From Alaka Estate, motorists shall be diverted​ to Iponri or Iponri Estate to link Bode Thomas, Adeniran Ogunsanya or Babs Animasahun to connect their dedestination

Motorists from Masha inwards the National Stadium to be diverted through Shita Roundabout, Akerele Street for onward movement through Falolu or Adeniran Ogunsanya to connect their destinations.

Motorists from Apapa/Orile Iganmu going towards Funsho Williams Avenue shall be diverted to Apapa Road or Nigerian Breweries/Abebe Village to link Eric Moore, Bode Thomas, Babs Animashaun or Adeniran Ogunsanya to connect their destination

The statement also said that vehicular movement on Ikorodu Road is allowed from Anthony inwards

Fadeyi to Eko Bridge inwards Lagos, but no movement shall be allowed from Fadeyi inwards Anthony. Motorists should also note that​ making use of Anthony interchange inwards Gbagada to connect Lagos/Toll Gate shall be barred. However, traffic coming from Gbagada can access Ikorodu Road through Anthony interchange or before it.

From the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, that is from Mile 2, motorists shall be diverted through BOC Gases/Armed Forces Resettlement Centre into the service lane to connect Agege Motor Road. Traffic shall also be diverted to Town Planning Way through the service lane after descending Oshodi Oke to connect destinations as appropriate since traffic shall be closed shortly before Anthony interchange.

From Old Toll Gate to Alapere, Ogudu, motorists cannot access Third Mainland Bridge. They shall be diverted to Gbagada on Oworoshoki, Oshodi-Apapa expressway to connect their destinations.

From Ajah, motorists coming towards Ozumba Mbadiwe Road shall be diverted to Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1. Motorists coming from Lekki through the Cable Bridge (Ikoyi-Lekki link bridge) shall be diverted to Gerrard Road as Alexander and Bourdillion Roads are temporarily closed to traffic.

From Bonny Camp to Roundabout to Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, motorists shall be diverted to Kofo Abayomi Street through Old Mr. Biggs.