Labour ministry sensitises Nigerians on traineeship, apprenticeship, others

.Warns against engaging under 12 apprentices.

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As parts of its efforts to engage the youths, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment through the Skills Development and Certification Department yesterday sensitised the general public and stakeholders in vocational and technical skills sector to create awareness in accordance with its mandate.

The ministry said it has the mandate of apprenticeship,

traineeship, attestation, certification, regulation, enforcement and control, urging Nigerians to key into the programme.

Speaking at the Ground Finale of the sensitisation programme at Kugbo in Abuja Thursday, the Director, Skill Development and Certification Department of the ministry, Mohammed Tolani Suraj said the ministry has done similar sensitisation in the six geo-political zone in the country in states like Abia, Ondo, Rivers, Benue, Gombe and Katsina

He said the Labour law cap 198 section 49-53 LFN clearly spelt out the minimum age for apprenticeship in Nigeria to be 12 years, warning that anyone engaging an apprentice who is below the age is indulging in child labour according to the United Nation and International Labour Organization (ILO) convention and standards.

According to him, during the training period, an apprentice is entitled to a stipend and sick leave and before commencing his or her training an agreement must be signed specifying the duration of training and settlement after training.

This agreement, he said, is to be supervised by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Continuing, the Director said, “an apprenticeship training workshop must be accredited by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Department of Skills Development and Certification in order to maintain standard before training commences. Training curriculum must be revised periodically to conform to international best practices and technological advancement.

“Apprentice shall undergo Oral, Written and Practical Tests at the end of training after which the trade test certificate of competence shall be issued to successful candidate at a subsidized fee.

“At the training workshop safety precautions and regulations are to be strictly enforced by skills Department and Certification Officers and Safety Officers of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment in order to avoid accidents and death. Apprentice must be seen to work under a good, safe and satisfactory conditions”, the Director said.