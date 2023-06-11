Kyari still NNPC GCEO, not Sacked

Contrary to reports making the rounds, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari still at the helms of affairs of the company.

There were speculations about his removal by President Bola Tinubu which was published by certain sections of the media.

However, authoritative sources in the Presidency and NNPCL described the news as fake and false by those perpetrating it.