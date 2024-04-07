Kuda Bank MD urges career upskilling with advanced technologies in Nigeria

Blessing Akorowosi

Managing Director of Kuda Microfinance Bank, Musty Mustapha has charged professionals in various careers to keep improving their skills to remain relevant in the current rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Mustapha spoke at the Africa Fintech Foundry Ecosystem Roundtable 5.0 which gathered fintech experts to extensively discuss how Nigeria’s tech talent can be well harnessed.

He noted that there is an urgent need for upskilling in response to the swift rise of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, automation, and blockchain.

The fintech expert stressed the importance of getting new skills or growing existing ones not to become outdated in the present world of technological advancements.

A report by the World Economic Forum predicts that by 2025, half of all employees globally will need to learn new skills or enhance existing ones to keep pace with these advancements. Goldman Sachs warns of AI potentially replacing hundreds of millions of jobs, while a report by the McKinsey Global Institute projects that by 2030, approximately 14% of workers worldwide may need to consider changing careers due to the impact of digitisation, robotics, and advancements in AI.

Mustapha said, “continuous learning is a must at this time, and we have no excuse because knowledge is more accessible than it has ever been. We can learn anything we want online.

“From YouTube to learning platforms like Coursera, edX, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning, resources that can help us get better at what we do are at our disposal, oftentimes at no cost.”

Emphasising the importance of soft skills in the fintech industry, the managing director, Kuda Bank enjoined the industry to embrace communication skills, teamwork, project management, technical proficiency, innovation, and problem-solving skills for its growth.

Mustapha further said, “by integrating ethics into fintech-specific digital literacy initiatives, we can make informed ethical decisions, thereby contributing to the conscientious progress of emerging technologies in finance while considering their broader societal implications.

“We must seek to acquire expertise in green fintech, sustainable finance, eco-friendly technology solutions, and waste reduction.

“In addition, understanding environmental policies tailored to fintech, such as responsible investing and the development of sustainable financial products, are instrumental in tackling sector-specific challenges.”