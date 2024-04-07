FG reveals plan to improve AI framework for economic growth

Blessing Akorowosi

Artificial Intelligence in Nigeria is on the path of remarkable development as the Federal Government disclosed its plans to improve AI framework and implementation.

According to a statement by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, on his official X account, strategies toward improving lives and growing Nigeria’s economy will be developed through AI.

Tijani noted that at an upcoming National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Workshop scheduled to hold April 15th to 18th, 2024 in Abuja, a team of AI researchers and startups would come up with a robust framework.

About 120 Nigerian researchers, startups, and stakeholders in Artificial Intelligence will converge to create a cohesive system that aligns with Nigeria’s priorities to improve lives and foster economic growth through AI implementation throughout the nation.

The workshop is supported by Luminate, a global firm dedicated to driving transregional change.

The minister reiterated his commitment to formulating an extensive Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Nigeria as part of his agenda in office.

His words, “one of the earliest initiatives, from the start of my term in office, was to properly define and outline a comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Strategy for Nigeria.

“The need to coordinate and harness the power of AI for national development is a critical element in our journey towards the use of technology to accelerate productivity in our country.

“AI offers us the opportunity to leverage technology to solve some of our most complex and urgent challenges in education, agriculture, healthcare, and so much more.

“Recognising the incredible depth of talent of Nigerian descent scattered all over the world working in the field of AI, we very quickly looked to identify some of these leading researchers and started to engage them in a number of our initiatives.

“From the National Artificial Intelligence Research Scheme (NAIRS) to the Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology Application (4IRTA) project, we have worked with these talented academics and entrepreneurs towards the mainstreaming of the application of AI in our everyday lives.”