Katsina monarch tasks Buhari on insecurity, projects

Emir of Katsina, Abdulmimuni Kabir Usman, on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors to do the needful to address the security challenges facing the nation.

The monarch gave the charge when Buhari, who has been on one week Sallah holiday in his Daura country home, Katsina State, paid a visit to his palace.

Usman expressed concern that despite the resolution of government to ensure a last peace and development, insecurity remained a critical issue affecting Nigerians and the country.

He used the occasion to outline the Federal Government’s projects across the state in need of more traction, saying the contractors handling Katsina – Kano Highway project have abandoned their sites while railway project had been suffering due to the activities of vandals.

The royal father noted Rimi windmill project said to have been completed about three years ago was yet to be commissioned despite the importance attached to the sustainable energy facility.

He also highlighted that the proposed cancer centre earmarked for Katsina was yet to leave the drawing board even as he commended the President over the conversion of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Katsina to Federal Teaching Hospital.

The President, in his remarks, reiterated that the government was poised for success in tackling the insecurity facing the country.

“I hope our efforts will be crowned with success; there is nothing more important than peace. God will guide us on how to handle the challenge,” said Buharu in Hausa.

On 2023 general elections, he gave assurance that they would be peaceful, free and fair, giving his experience as presidential candidate in successive polls before emerging victorious in 2015.

The President however expressed concern that many do not appreciate that the prevailing socio – economic environment in Nigeria remained far better than the situation in most African countries.

“If many Nigerians understand what goes on in other African countries, they will thank God for Nigeria’s situation. We are trying our best and we pray God to give us more wisdom to serve the people with justice and fair play.

Buhari was accompanied to the palace by the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari among other dignitaries.