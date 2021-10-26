Kanu’s arrest, trial will destroy Nigeria not us – IPOB slams Presidency

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the rearrest and rendition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu would destroy Nigeria.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful made the remark in response to a comment by the Presidency that Kanu’s arrest and trial would lead to the end of the separatist group.

Powerful claimed Nigeria committed an international crime by re-arresting Kanu and deporting him for prosecution.

In a statement he signed, Powerful said: “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been drawn to the ranting and laughable statement from Garba Shehu the SSA Media to President Buhari saying that the extraordinary rendition of IPOB leader will lead to the end of IPOB agitation.

“We are surprised at the level of cluelessness and ignorance displayed by Garba Shehu about the operations of IPOB. We, therefore, want to assure him and his co-travellers that the extraordinary rendition of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU will rather destroy Nigeria and not IPOB. By kidnapping and renditioning Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria has committed an international crime and must not go unpunished.

“The world doesn’t need any further proof that IPOB is a peaceful movement. The kidnap of its Leader by the Nigeria Government is a crime that must be punished. So, by this singular violation of international law, Nigeria is in already but instead of admitting the obvious its officials and busy playing to the gallery.

“But very soon, the masterminds of this heinous crime will be rounded up and handed over to the international criminal court, ICC for prosecution. IPOB is not a push-over movement, and we cannot be intimidated. Just very soon our oppressors will be taught by ICC in the language they understand.

“IPOB remains a nonviolent organisation but has been the victim of the high-handedness of the Nigeria Authorities. The wicked Nigeria security agents have continued their secret genocide against Biafra agitators. But they will pay for their atrocities very soon.”

