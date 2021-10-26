Champion Newspapers Limited
2023: Notable APC members will defect to PDP soon – Saraki

By Peter
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has hinted that some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, will defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, soon.

Featuring on Arise News on Tuesday, Saraki suggested that some top APC chieftains would defect towards the 2023 general elections, saying bigwigs do not defect at an early stage.

“We are expecting defections from the ruling party. If you follow politics, you will understand that some of the big players don’t defect early; they defect very late in the game; so just keep watching,” Saraki said.

The PDP had itself witnessed the defection of some chieftains to the ruling APC.

State governors like Ben Ayade of Cross River, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, have defected to the ruling party.

 

 

