JUST IN: Former Yobe Governor, Bukar Abba is dead.

The Former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim is dead.

He reportedly died.in.a Saudi hospital after a protracted Illness and will be buried according to Islamic rites.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim was the governor of Yobe State in Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

He also served as Governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993.

He was also Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District from 2007-2019.