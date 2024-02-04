Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

JUST IN: Former Yobe Governor, Bukar Abba is dead.

News
48
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim is dead.

He reportedly died.in.a Saudi hospital after a protracted Illness and will be buried according to Islamic rites.

Bukar Abba Ibrahim was the governor of Yobe State in Nigeria from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

He also served as Governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993.

He was also Senator representing Yobe East Senatorial District from 2007-2019.

Continue Reading
Editor 17482 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Troops Destroy Bandits Hideout, Rescue Four Kidnap Victims…

Lamentations, accusations as pure water sells for N1000 per…

Nigerian Police Partners NASENI To Boost Operational…

FG Committed to Completion of Data Fusion Centre -Dr…

1 of 1,387