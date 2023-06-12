June 12: Ogun demands ”Pillar of Democracy ” title, as Abiodun pays tributes to Abiola, others

Governor Dapo Abiodun, of Ogun State has declared that the gateway state deserves the title of ”Pillar of Democracy in Nigeria” title.

Abiodun made this assertion while delivering a speech to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day and June 12, 1993 remembrance celebrations.

June 12, 1993 presidential election, described as the most free and credible in the history of election in Nigeria was annulled by the military administration of Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the presumed winner of the election was from Ogun State.

By the immeasurable contributions of the people of the State to the advancement and survival of democracy in pre and post-independence Nigeria, the governor said Ogun State deserves a special recognition

Abiodun, described the June 12 1993 election, which had been adjudged as the freest and fairest in the political history of Nigeria by many analysts as a watershed in Nigeria’s political journey.

He stated that Abiola remains a compass and symbol of democracy in Nigeria.

According to Abiodun, Ogun State is richly blessed to have produced a personality like the late business mogul, with his enviable and enduring legacies of selflessness, doggedness, consistency, and perseverance.

He added that Ogun State and indeed the entire nation and global community at large really missed his ingenuity and brilliance.

The governor, however, lauded the quality of leadership and level of patriotism exhibited by former President Muhammadu Buhari, for recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

He noted that history would forever be kind to Buhari for that singular act and significant pronouncement.

Abiodun, therefore, called on Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and political affiliations to rally around President Bola Tinubu on his journey of renewed hope as a way of rekindling the dashed hope of 1993.

“Exactly thirty years ago, Nigerians, irrespective of faith, tribe or political affiliations united behind a man, Late Chief MKO Abiola, in an unprecedented free and fair election, which was later brutally annulled by suffocating military junta of those days and the rest became history.

“While we would continue to miss one of the greatest illustrious sons of our State that ever lived, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, the martyr and compass of democracy in Nigeria, our solace lies in his enduring legacies of selflessness, doggedness, consistency, and perseverance.

“Obviously, Ogun State is richly blessed to have produced such a great personality like the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“It is on that note that I commend and salute the statesmanship exhibited by the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, who graciously reviewed June 12 as Democracy Day; he is, without doubt, a man of history by that singular pronouncement.

“This year’s democracy day and the commemoration of June 12, 1993, is intrinsically significant; aside from the passion and euphoria of celebrating the rebirth of new Nigeria and conscious struggle to liberty, unity, and freedom, it is gratifying that one of the dependable, loyal and dogged lieutenants of MKO Abiola, and ardent proponent of the June 12 struggle, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is today the President of Nigeria.

“On our part as a government, we have changed the paradigm of governance in Ogun State with inclusive ideology and a new order of development, in which every individual is important to our developmental agenda.

“We completely believe in the virtues which democracy offers. We have faith in the ability of the people to freely choose their leaders in an atmosphere free of rancor and coercion,” the governor said.

Also, several pro-democracy groups and human rights activists, who spoke at the event unanimously applauded the great sacrifice made by the late MKO Abiola.

They said the sacrifice he made culminated in the present democratic gains in Nigeria and the essence of political stability since 1999.

One of them, Dr. Niran Molaolu, specifically lauded Governor Abiodun for sustaining the democratic ideals and ethos the late Abiola stood for, coupled with his idea of poverty alleviation and human capital development drive.

Highlights of the occasion were the cutting of cake, to mark the special day and sharing of gifts to students by the wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who was joined by the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.