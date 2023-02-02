Julius Berger: Gov Sanwo-Olu Inspects Ongoing Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridges , roads Project

Lagos State Governor, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-olu has commended Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the quality and progress of the ongoing works being executed on the Opebi-Mende-Ojota link bridges and roads project. The project is conceived by the Lagos State Government to ease the flow of traffic on the critical axis from Ikeja as well as to mitigate the intense inbound traffic from Ibadan into Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu announced the commencement of the construction of the project January 26, 2022 revealing that it was conceived over 20 year ago. He thus described the project as a legacy of his administration to ease the burden of commuters.

Months into the project, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructures, Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye recalled that with a total length of 3.9 kilometres, the project was designed to provide direct link between Opebi, Mende, Maryland and Ojota to Ikorodu road. Adding that the bridge would reduce the perennial traffic on Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, and traffic on other roads around the environment, Aramide said the project, designed in conjunction with the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, will not only provide infrastructure solution, but also a transport solution that ensures value and relief for the motoring public.

During his assessment visit to the site Monday, the Governor inspected the precast site and the site of the major bridge where tremendous progress has been accomplished in the laying of beams on the pillar frameworks of the bridges being constructed.

On completion of the inspection, the Governor told Julius Berger engineers on site: ‘‘I thank you very much. It is great to see this vision coming to such good reality. Keep it up. I thank the staff of the state ministry of works too.‘‘

Project Manager, Engr. Dennysenko later said: ‘‘…we are aware of the importance and relevance of this project to the economy and ease of life for the people of Lagos State. So we will not fail in doing what we are expected to do to put in place the much- needed relief to commuters and residents in the affected areas.‘‘ Engr. Dennysenko, with profound professional confidence, added that‚ ‘‘…Julius Berger is committed to join the government in its efforts to provide infrastructure that would be complemented by decent inter-modal transportation system, befitting of a mega city like Lagos.‘‘

On the governor’s entourage were the State Commissioners for Budget, Sam Egube, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde and the Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructures Engr. Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, among others.

