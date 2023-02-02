Indigenes, residents of Okun land in Kabba, Kogi State endorse Peter Obi for President

The Intervention Team yesterday in Kabba, Kogi State addressed a Townhall meeting of Stakeholders and Focused Groups in Okun land, Kogi West District. The meeting was attended by sons and daughters of the area from Kabba/Bunu, Mopa Muro, Ijumu, Yagba East, Yagba West and part of Lokoja.

Addressing the Townhall, leader of the team, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, called on the OKUN people to vote massively for Obi-datti ticket in the February 25th Presidential Election. He reminded them that as highly educated and enlightened part of the Middlebelt, they have suffered greatly in areas of unemployment, comparative denial in basic infrastructure, segregation in appointments, deprivation and insecurity. He informed them that only detribalised and compassionate President like Peter Obi can provide good governance and ameliorate their deprivations and denials.

Several speakers, expressed their desire for a new Nigeria devoid of injustice, inequality and nepotism. Participations unanimously endorsed Peter Obi for President and expressed their intention to massively vote for Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed. They however requested that as President, His Excellency, Peter Obi should as a priority upgrade the College of Agriculture Kabba to a Federal University, establish a Federal Medical Center in the area and reconstruct the Iyamoye – Kabba – Egbe Federal road among other demands.

For a better society

