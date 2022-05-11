Julius Berger AFP wins double Awards for most popular brand and Service Excellence at Lagos Architects Forum

Abuja Furniture Product, AFP, the furniture and furnishing arm of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc weekend won the ‘Recognition for Corinthian Partnership Award’ of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Lagos State Chapter. AFP also won the ‘Company with Most Popular Product Award’ at the Lagos Architects Forum 13.0, which held inside the Expo Centre of the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Organised by the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Architects, the Lagos Architects Forum described the Julius Berger AFP as unique and supportive of the architectural profession even as the Chapter Chairman, Arch. David Majekodunmi described AFP’s products on display at the accompanying exhibition as, “unique, superb and uniquely lovely.”

Representative of the Governor of Lagos State at the event and Special Adviser to the state Chief Executive on Infrastructure and engineering services, Engr Mrs Aramide Adeyoye who also won an award of Excellence, praised the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Architects for “a well organised Forum and Exhibition.” Mrs Aramide, on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu further said, “Nigerians appreciate the contributions of architects to nation-building. Here in Lagos we always count on your support in our fight against building collapse and solid infrastructural development across the state.” The Lagos Governor also assured that the government was committed to implementing the state’s original development plan.

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, a builder himself, who graciously attended the event, thumbed up and commended products on display at the AFP exhibition pavilion saying that, “they are good and beautiful.”

In his speech at the event, the Ooni lauded the role of architects in the design and developments of systems and communities. Describing architects as “the real nation builders,” the Ooni said “globally, the indispensable roles of architects cannot be overemphasised as they design, prepare plans and even superintend all buildings and structures to ensure conformity with standard as well as safety.” The Ooni of Ife charged Nigerian architects and other professionals in the nation’s building industry to push towards implementing the country’s National Building Code. Nigeria’s National Building Code is a set of minimum standards on building pre-design, designs, construction and post-construction stages with a view to ensuring quality, safety and proficiency in the building industry.

Referring to the frequent building collapse incidents in Lagos the Ooni said, “…building collapse is a major problem.” To underscore how seriously he viewed the issue, the Monarch declared, “I am ready to join the drive to achieve the implementation of the building code and ethics in Nigeria.”

The Sales Manager, AFP, Mr Uche Uzoewulu received the Award plaque on behalf of the company as the Head, Media Relations, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Prince Moses Duku watched.

Since 2009, the Lagos Architects Forum has become the annual flagship event for Architects who live and work in Lagos, with active participation of Construction Industry Professionals and Service Providers. The event is traditionally hosted at the Jasmine and Zinnia Halls, Expo Centre of the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event is an increasingly popular International Conference, which provides all participants and partners excellent opportunities to meet with the various key players and stakeholders in the Construction Industry. During LAF 13.0, participants had several opportunities to interact and establish bi-lateral ties with affiliated companies, service providers, manufacturers, corporate bodies, prospective end-users, and other relevant stakeholders.

The Lagos Architects Forum 2022 provided a number of unique opportunities for corporate bodies and organizations to promote their products and services that relate to the Construction Industry. These include product launches, display of products and services, exhibitions of architects’ works, workshops, seminars, advertisement, partnership opportunities, post conference site tours, etc. In the words of the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the NIA, Arch. David Majekodunmi, ‘….It remains an unbeatable investment of time and resources.’

AFP’s General Manager, Oliver Cohnen (L), AFP’s Sales Manager Uchenna Uzoewulu (R), and a guest at the AFP Pavilion at the Lagos Architects Forum 13.0 at Eko Hotel, recently.

