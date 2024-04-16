JCC Chairman hails Tinubu for signing student loan in law

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Student Loan Bill into law.

The commendation was handed out by the newly elected NANS chairman of Joint Campus Council (JCC) in Anambra State, Mr. Mathew Okoye Okpala during a press conference to announce his emergence.

He took the position following his victory ar last weekend’s election after securing four out of seven votes cast by senate representatives of the seven participating institutions in the state

Okpala who is a student of Department of Political Science, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam called for the strengthening of security around campuses across the country so as to forestall stories of kidnapping by terrorists, and cult initiated killings.

He said: “The student community wants to convey our gratitude to our father and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the signing of the students’ loan bill to law.

“This will help in making sure that Nigerian students complete their studies without hitches and on record time.”

“I plead with President Tinubu to also look into the issue of students grant, and consider Nigerians students worthy of receiving grants.”

On the issue of insecurity around campuses in Nigeria, the Anambra Okpala urged the president to ensure that tertiary institutions receive adequate protection, saying;

“There have been incidences of mass abduction of students in tertiary institutions in Nigeria. In Anambra State, rampaging cultists have cut short the lives of students in Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“To forestall such occurrences, we want to call the attention of Mr. President of Nigeria to the insecurity in our campuses. He should please look into it, as protection of lives and properties of Nigerians should be a major responsibility on his table.”

The NANS chairman of JCC gave assurance that his council will work with student union governments in all the tertiary institutions in Anambra State to ensure that tales of incessant increment in tuition fees will be a thing of the past.

He further pledged support for Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s revolutionary government in Anambra State.