Jandor not leader of Lagos State PDP –Hon. Aivoji  

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji, has described the statement credited to the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the last general elections in the state, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adeniran (Jandor), to the effect that he remains the apex leader of Lagos PDP, as “a falsehood, divisive and an attempt to mislead unsuspecting members of the party in the state and the public at large”.

Hon. Aivoji, who stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to Daily Champion, said: “The State Chairman of the party remains the leader of the party in Lagos State and section 22 of the party constitution is sacrosanct on the establishment and composition of the party state caucus and there is nowhere the candidate of the party is mentioned as a member of such leadership position”.

Hon. Aivoji further stated that this is important in order to put the record straight and to enlighten loyal members of the party on the leadership composition and operation of the party in Lagos State, adding that “no section of the party constitution confers on any individual or group to expel any member of the party as this power resides only in the State Executive Council and the NWC”.

“The Lagos State executive members found the statement as an affront and casting of aspersion on their personalities and the position they hold in the party and will, therefore, urge Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran to withdraw the statement and apologize for making such. While the Lagos State chapter of our party holds all our present and former members of the BOT, NWC, NEC and national leadership of the party in high esteem, it won’t condone any attempt by any member to cast aspersion on their personalities.

“We wish to inform our teeming members in the state that the leadership of the party is working assiduously to ensure that all aggrieved members of the party are placated and reconciled to enable the party rebuild the confidence the good people of Lagos State has in us that gave the party elected members into both the State Assembly and the House of Representatives prior to the last general elections when all was lost.

“It is also important to warn unscrupulous leaders and members of the party, who have continued to constitute nuisance within the party and causing disaffection through misinformation, rumours and casting of aspersion on the leadership of the party in the state, to henceforth desist from such for the benefit and growth of our dear party”, Aivoji said.

For a better society