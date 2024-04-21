IPOB calls on Justice Nyako to  step down from Nnamdi Kanu’s case

.Alleges bias

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned what it described as Nigeria Government’s political and judicial persecution of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu using Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja High Court.

It described Justice Binta Nyako who is the prosecuting Judge as a political stooge for the Federal Government of Nigeria, saying that her court has been used to persecute and deny Kanu his fundamental human rights for years.

IPOB called on Nyako to redeem herself and recuse herself or step down from Kanu’s case saying that she is already compromised and controlled by those who sent her because of their political interests.

This was the content of IPOB’s statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “During the last court appearance of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on April 17, 2024, Justice Binta Nyako openly threatened to adjourn the case indefinitely because she was not allowed the liberty to execute the scripted judgement against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu handed to her by the Nigerian government.

“The visibly angry Judge Nyako’s threat proved that she was highly compromised. She is being manipulated and controlled by the executive branch of the Nigerian government via the Ministry of Justice. Justice Binta Nyako has made herself an interested party in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case instead of being a non-partisan and unbiased judge.

“A judge that has no control over her court should not handle a high-profile case like that of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Justice Binta Nyako should redeem herself and recuse herself or step down from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case because she is already compromised and controlled by those who sent her because of their political interests.

“Since the kidnap and rendition of Mazi Nnamdi KANU in June 2021, and illegal arraignment before Justice Binta Nyako’s Court without legal representation, Justice Binta Nyako has not given Mazi Nnamdi KANU breathing space to express himself in order to allow for a fair hearing. She has always displayed personal hatred against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in her court.

“Maybe she wants a pound of flesh of Mazi Nnamdi KANU for forming the Eastern Security Network, ESN, who are dislodging her kingsmen, the Fulani murderous, terrorists herdsmen militia, from Biafran bushes and forests. Even though the Supreme Court, in their weakness, ruled that the Nigeria government committed an international crime in bringing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria.

“Also, the same Supreme Court ruled that the Nigerian military invasion of Mazi Kanu’s residence on 14th of September 2017 was responsible for him fleeing and that Justice Binta Nyako should have not revoked his bail.

“Justice Binta Nyako should have reinstated Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s bail and apologized to him for tampering with his fundamental human rights. No! She never reinstated Mazi Kanu’s bail. Instead, she refused Mazi Kanu’s fresh applications for bail or transfer from the DSS solidarity confinement to a Correctional Center because she has a hidden hatred and agenda.

While saying that the actions and antecedent of the Justice indicated that she will rule against Kanu for reasons best known to her, IPOB added, “Justice Binta Nyako was handed an already scripted judgment, and she is under instructions to jail Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. That’s why she rejected every application to grant him bail or transfer him to Correctional Center but insisted on accelerated hearing so she can deliver her agreed upon sentence with the federal government of Nigeria.

“She is in a hurry to pronounce the scripted judgment from Bola Almed Tinubu’s government to jail Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Justice Binta Nyako was selected because her husband was among former governors who looted their state treasuries with pending cases at the EFCC.”

It accused Nyako of playing a script aimed at jailing Kanu in lieu of her husband’s freedom from EFCC harassment.

“IPOB demands that she rescue herself and save herself and her family of shame and unforgivable erroneous judgment.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a lawful Biafran Self- Determination Activist. He was unlawfully kidnapped and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria by the Nigerian government.

“The Supreme Court of Nigeria on the 15th of December ruled that the Nigeria government violated international laws on extraction in bringing him back to Nigeria, though the Apex Court was under political pressure not to deliver justice. In the place of justice, the Justices who are under pressure to deliver justice for Nigeria. The judges at the Apex Court sent the case back to Justice Binta Nyako, who is an executive stooge to continue the political trial and persecution of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

IPOB further commended the courage of the Justices at the Appeal Court, who refused to be intimidated but delivered a balanced judgment by discharging and acquitting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It urged Nigeria Government to save themselves and Biafrans time and resources by releasing Kanu unconditionally in line with the Appeal Court judgment, apologize, and dialogue with him.

“The group added, “IPOB stands on the Judgments of Appeal Court of October 13, 2022. On that judgment, we stand.