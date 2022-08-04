Insecurity: IGP Meets with Strategic Police Managers

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, met with Strategic Police Managers – Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and the Force Management Team – on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to x-ray the general security of the nation as well as make positive and proactive projections on management and effective decimation of security threats in the land, while equally preparing in earnest for a credible and secured general elections in 2023.

The IGP expressed concern over the proliferation of arms in sub-Saharan Africa which has consequently led to an increase in security threats within the nation, notably the attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja. He however acknowledged the compliance level of strategic managers on identifying vulnerabilities at custodial facilities in their respective areas, and complementing the Correctional Service in upscaling security in and around such facilities to forestall further security breaches.

The IGP equally directed all strategic police managers to commence an immediate special visibility policing operation across all Commands taking into cognizance crime mapping, and massive deployment of operational and intelligence assets and manpower.

Commenting on the recently concluded Ekiti and Osun State Gubernatorial Elections, the IGP commended the police managers for the exceptional level of professionalism displayed during the elections. He charged them to draw on the success towards enhancing election security management operations during the 2023 general elections.

The IGP while emphasizing the importance of training and re-training in the achievement of any organizational goal, noted that plans have been concluded for the commencement of the Election Security Management Workshop organized by the Force in conjunction with Solar Security and Consult Company Ltd., scheduled to commence on Thursday 4th August, 2022 with an opening ceremony/flag off at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Workshop, which is a “train-the-trainers” programme designed to broaden the knowledge and operational competence of strategic officers, will hold across the six geo-political zones of the country within the month of August. Attendees will include about 400 police officers, and personnel from the Military, Department of State Services, and other security agencies who complement the police in election security management.

The Inspector-General of Police, in concluding his remarks at the Conference, emphasized the importance of the protection of fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

The IGP according to the statement issued by the Force Spokesman CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi charged all officers to discharge their duties professionally in line with the dictates of the law, as anyone found wanting, or who tramples on citizens’ rights which they have vowed to protect, will be identified, isolated, and dealt with promptly, firmly, and transparently.

.Senate Grills Service Chiefs, IGP Behind Closed Door for five hours

The Senate leadership on Wednesday grilled Service Chiefs and the Inspector – General of Police for five hours over worsening security situation in the country.

The meeting is coming a week after the opposition Senators threatened President Muhammadu Buhari with notice of Impeachment.

Before the lawmakers embarked at the closed door session, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan lamented that the situation at hand as far as security challenges in Nigeria are concerned , is frightening as there is no where that is safe .

Lawan said despite collaborative efforts made by both the Presidency and the National Assembly in stemming the tide of worsening insecurity over the years , the situation at hand now is most frightening .

The frightening situation he explained , necessitated the emergency meeting between the Senate Leadership and the security chiefs .

” This meeting today is to look into where we are now and how to get out of it not in six months or a year from now but from today .

” Bandits have taken over large portion of our land , particularly the rural areas , making farmers to abandon their farms with attendant drastic drop in Agricultural productivity .

” Worsening the situation is the level of oil theft that has reached alarming proportion , already making international oil firms or explorers not to feel safe any longer in carrying out their business .

” If this frightening situation is not addressed immediately , government may be so challenged to the point of having little to provide required services to Nigerians .

” Therefore , we invite you to tell us what the problems are . Are resources given not enough or required synergy not available .

” Whatever the problems are , Nigerians want serious and drastic change from today . So in your submissions be confident to talk to us as partners for lasting solutions”, he said .

In his brief response before the meeting went into closed door , the Chief of Defence Staff said commitment of officers and men of the various security agencies in securing the country is not in any way being compromised and will not be compromised .

” No one is leaving any stone unturned in addressing all the imbalances “, he said .

Other security chiefs at the meeting are the Chief of Army Staff , Lt Gen Farooq Yahaya , Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Air Staff , Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao , the Inspector General of Police , Alkali Baba Usman , Director General of Department of State Services , Yusuf Magaji Bichi etc .

Present at the meeting with Senate President were the Senate Leader , Ibrahim Gobir , Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice , Minority Leader , Philip Aduda , Deputy Whip of the Senate , Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi , Deputy Minority Whip , Chukwuka Utazi and Chairmen of various committees on security.

