Insecurity: FEC approves N2.6bn for operational vehicles, gadgets

As part of efforts to further secure lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, approved the purchase of operational vehicles and various security equipment to support security agencies in the FCT.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who made this known at the end of the FEC meeting said the approval involved two contracts totaling N 2,682, 248,378.52K.

The Minister disclosed that the first contract which is for the procurement of 60 units of Ford Ranger 4×4 wheel drive vehicles with security communication accessories including 3 years post sales service was awarded to Messrs Coscharis Motors Ltd at the sum of N1,835,108,613.95k.

He also explained that the second contract which is for the purchase of various security gadgets and accessories to support security agencies in the FCT, was awarded to Messrs E&S Technology Ltd at the sum of N847,139,764.57.

The Minister assured that with this massive support to security agencies, efforts to curtail security challenges in the FCT will be further enhanced.

He also appealed to residents of the Territory to support the FCT Administration and the security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the nation’s capital by being security conscious and providing useful information to the relevant authorities when possible.

However, To address the worsening insecurity situation in many parts of Nigeria resulting in killings and maiming of citizens by hoodlums on daily basis, the Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has directed Assistant Inspectors- General of Police AIGs of zonal commands of the Nigeria Police and Commissioners of of Police CPs of the Force in the states to immediately begin documentation of all motorcycles and tricycles riders in their areas of command for citizen’s security.

The IGP has also given approval for the convocation of an all important security workshop of all the zonal AIGs, and CPs and other Commanders of tactical, intelligence and operational units of the Force in the six-geo-political zones and the nation’s capital in order to enhance security of lives and properties of citizens.

He gave the order in an opening remark at the IGP meeting with Strategic Police Commanders at the Peace Keeping Hall Force Headquarters Annex, Abuja on Wednesday where he decried the prevalence of security threats to citizens by kidnappers, bandits and other criminal syndicate groups.

According to the Police boss, despite security measures emplaced by the Police and other sister security agencies, the trend of attacks on citizens by these highly organized and violent criminal syndicate is being compounded by increasing rate of arms trafficking and proliferation.

The situation he noted had worsened the nation’s palours security situation and of late had resulted into the unfortunate attack on the Correctional Facility in Kuje during which some high-profile criminals escaped.

According to the IGP, while the Police in conjunction with other sister security agencies have succeeded in re-arresting some of the fleeing felons and have enhanced the the security of the facility this incident and the increasing violent campaigns by armed groups in the country have led to general apprehension among citizens and continue to present a major threat to our national security.

On the imperatives of strategic meeting, he said: “In the face of the current security situation, a higher level of commitment to duty towards addressing the prevailing fear of crime among the populace and mitigating the current security threats. This is our mandate, and we must commit to achieving it. The pathway for this will form key object of our deliberation today.”

The conference was to also review the extent of compliance with his directives that the Police authorities liase with the Nigerian Correctional Service Authorities in their areas of responsibility and jointly review the existing security architecture with a view to identifying vulnerabilities at the Custodial Facilities and complement the service in upscaling security in and around such facilities to prevent further security breaches.

Furthermore it was to give effect to the National Security Council’s resolution on the documentation and streamlining of the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles riders across the country as part of the national initiative that are directed at addressing current and evolving national security threats.

Meanwhile as the 2023 general elections in Nigeria draws nearer each day, the IGP has given approval for an all important security workshop to hold towards improving election security management operations in the country.

The commencement of the election security management workshop he stated is being organised by the Nigeria Police Force in conjunction with Solar Security and Consult Company Ltd at the International Conference Centre Abuja on Thursday August 4,2022.

Furthermore, it will hold across the six-geo-political zones and targets the training of about four hundred Police Officers with slots allocated to the military, Department of State Services and all other sister security agencies that complement the Nigeria Police Force in election security management.

He had directed that AIG Federal Operations, AIG Police Mobil Force, AIG Counterterrorism Unit, AIG Border Patrol, AIG Airwing, CP Special Protection Unit, CP Force Intelligence Bureau, CP Special Tactical Squad and DC Intelligence Response Team should by virtue of their strategic role in election management attend the event.

The IGP said that the programme is specifically designed to sharpen the operational competence of strategic officers on election security management as well as build professional network that could be deployed to change the narratives on election governance during the 2023 general elections.

