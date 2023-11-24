Insecurity: Again, FCTA Demolishes Apo-Dutse Pantaker Market as residents laud exercise

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In a bid to tame the menace of insecurity in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has for the second time demolished a notorious pantaker market in Apo-Dutse and cleared all surrounding shanties.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise on Tuesday, FCTA director, department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima explained that the return became necessary following several complaints from members of the area over insecurity posed by activities of the pantaker operators.

He added that the exercise was also part of the FCT Minister’s determination to ensure residents slept with their eyes closed and there was no more criminality in the FCT.

Galadima reiterated resolve of his department to clean up the entire Territory to ensure all developments were in line with the tenets of the Abuja Master Plan.

Lending his voice to growing calls for formalization of pantaker operation in the FCT, the Director stressed the environmental and economic benefits of pantaker business in Abuja.

He said: “It’s part of the direction of the new FCT Administration -everything we do we have to bring in elements of tax so that the people will contribute to city development and management.

“I am also an advocate of integration. That is integrating the informal sector because they contribute huge percentage to the national economy, so let’s look at it and study it to know how we can integrate it

“For me, a special team should be set up to look at this sector of the economy. If we can do that, I think we can generate so much employment, so much revenue, and maintain the sanctity of the city.”

Galadima cited the ‘kilishi” sellers in Area One shopping complex, saying initially they were not part of the complex but were later incorporated into it, “let’s have this king of innovation within other sectors in the society as well”, he argued.

Revealing that his team would go to all other areas that have similar need for clean up, the Director called on his colleagues in other departments to make available list of other areas so that he would do the needful.

Secretary, Command and Control sector, FCTA, Dr. Peter Olumuji who spoke earlier, disclosed that vandalized items such as manhole covers and cables, as well as stolen vehicle parts, includung plate numbers, among others, were found with the pantaker operators during an earlier enlightenment visit.

He also stated that other criminal activities like rape of the girl and boychild were common occurrence in the area, adding that the team was there for a holistic security cleansing, not just removal of those shanties and trees that provided them cover to operate.

Some residents of the area who talked to us, also called for formalization of pantaker business in Abuja, even as they decried their uncontrolled operations posed insecurity in the FCT.

One them who simply gave his name as Arch. Raymond said: “Their operation poses a threat to everybody….you have some guys coming into the estates pretending to be pantaker and they steal or maim people.

“Let the government get an organized terrain for them becuase it is a necessary evil becuase some people and even companies genuinely take vehicles they no more use there for scrap and the parts become useful to others.

“Certify them to do this business. We have too many uncertified terrains around Abuja and its causing a threat to others.”

He recalled that the Police had discovered guns and weapons in the Jabi pantaker area, adding criminals use such locations to perpetrate evil.

Another resident, Umar Salis also spoke in similar vein, saying: “Let the government give them a legitimate place where they can stay and do their business without any infringement on any body.”

Chairman of the Apo-Dutse pantaker union, Sagir Garba also appealed to government to provide them with a place where the could do their business without having to face demolition from time to time.

He stated that with over 18,000 members, they would contribute not only to fixing residents vehicles but, also to the economy of the FCT. Ko in com