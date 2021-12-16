Inquest: Builders of collapsed Ikoyi building not certified — Structural Engineer

A structural engineer, Mr Muritala Olawale, has told a Coroner Inquest into the 21-storey Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos building collapse that the builders were not certified.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olawale made the disclosure in Ikeja on Wednesday while testifying about the circumstances that led to the Nov. 1 building collapse which killed 46 people.

While being questioned by Mr A.S. Odugbemi, counsel for the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Olawale said that the builders in the construction site were not certified by the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON).

He also revealed that he was not registered with Council for Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

“I am not COREN certified. I do not have a Bsc Engineering but a Higher National Diploma from the Polytechnic Ibadan,” he said.

Olawale said that when his team worked with Fourscore Heights Ltd, they were responsible for the first floor floors of Block B which collapsed.

He told the inquest that he withdrew his structural consultancy services via a letter dated Feb. 20, 2020.

“The contractor was Fourscore, I supervised the staff of Fourscore. I did not see the approved architectural drawings, mechanical drawings and electronic drawings for the project,” he said.

The Coroner, Mr Oyetade Komolafe, adjourned proceedings until Dec. 16.

NAN reports that of the three high-rise buildings (Blocks A, B and C) which were situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Block B (21-storeys) collapsed on Nov. 1 killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.

