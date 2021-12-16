DSS: We saw bodies roasted for eating, decapitated human heads in kidnappers’ camps

More details have emerged on the raid of the camps of kidnappers in Imo and Anambra States by a joint security team.

The Imo State Director of the Department of State Services, Wilcox Idaminabo, gave the details when he briefed newsmen.

Idaminabo, who spoke on Tuesday in Owerri said they uncovered dead bodies, decapitated human heads and roasted bodies in the kidnappers camp during their Monday operation, which led to the arrest of over 30 kidnappers.

The operation, which took place in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State and Uli in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, led to the rescue of Eze Acho Ndukwe of Ihube Autonomous community in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, who was kidnapped on Sunday.

The DSS boss said: “It was a joint security operation comprising the Military, Police and the DSS.

“We stormed the kidnappers’ hideout in a community In Anambra State and Orsu in Imo State.

“The community has been deserted and nobody is living there.

“The boys carved a large area of land and that is another form of insurgency.

“Nobody is residing there.

“In the course of the operation, the security forces were able to rescue Eze Acho.

“And we discovered a lot of decapitated bodies.

“I wonder, in the 21st century, we noticed that people still practice cannibalism here.

“We saw human flesh being roasted.

“It was an eyesore.

“We saw a lot of dead bodies.

“What they do is kidnap and kill some of them.

“Of course, they engaged the security agencies, but we overpowered them and made a lot of arrests.”