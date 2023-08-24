Champion Newspapers Limited
Innocent Onyeka Ubanyionwu weds Jane Oluchukwu Nwatu in Lagos

Mr. Innocent Onyeka Ubanyionwu his wife former   Miss.Jane  Oluchukwu Nwatu, with their marriage certificate at Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo Aguda Surulere in Lagos on 12/8/2023.
L-r … Minister in Charge of Assemblies of God Church Rosanwo, Rev Bright Nkwocha his wife Pastor (Mrs.) Antonia; the couple Mr. Innocent Onyeka Ubanyionwu his wife former   Miss. Jane  Oluchukwu Nwatu;   Sectional Leader  (AGC) Aguda Section   Rev Israel Nneiwuihe and Rev Linus Ekenma, during their wedding g in Lagos  … Courtesy from Chinyere  Ikeanyi.

 

