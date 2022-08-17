Champion Newspapers Limited
INEC redeploys RECs, directors

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, announced the redeployment of some of its directors and two Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), as parts of reorganisation for the 2023 general election.

 

The commission had in March redeployed 385 staff nationwide, and announced on that occasion that the redeployment would be a routine exercise, which would continue from time to time.

 

 

In a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and chairman voter education, Festus Okoye, INEC said the exercise was in line with the extant policy of the commission.

 

Okoye said the commission redeployed two RECs and eight directorate level staff.

 

The statement said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Cross River State, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, was redeployed as REC in Akwa Ibom State. The REC in Edo State, Dr Alalibo Johnson Sinikiem, was redeployed as REC for Cross River State,.

 

It also said Director, Planning and Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja, Engineer Paul Omokore, was redeployed as the Director, ICT, Headquarters, Abuja.

 

 

Director, ICT, Engineer Chidi Nwafor, was redeployed as Administrative Secretary of the commission for Enugu State, while Chima Duruaku, an Administrative Secretary of  Anambra State, was moved as  Director, Planning and  Monitoring Department, Headquarters, Abuja.

 

Similarly, Jude Okwuanu, the Administrative Secretary in Enugu State was scheduled to assume office as the Administrative Secretary, in Anambra State

 

The statement said Usman Musa Wase, an Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, had been moved as Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State, while Salisu Garba, the Director in the Electoral Operations Department, had become Director Procurement, Headquarters, Abuja.

 

 

Waziri Zanna, an Acting Administrative Secretary, FCT, was redeployed as Acting Director, Human Resource Management, Headquarters, Abuja, while Godwin Wada Ediba, an Acting Administrative Secretary, Nasarawa State, was moved to assume duty as Acting Administrative Secretary, in the FCT.

 

Okoye said the redeployments and postings would take immediate effect, while handing and taking over would be concluded on/or before Friday, August 26, 2022.

