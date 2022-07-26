Increase in MPR not manufacturing friendly—MAN

…….Says future adjustments should consider trend of core inflation

COMFORT EKELEME

The Manufactures Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said that the recent increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is not manufacturing friendly considering the myriad of binding constraints already limiting the performance of the sector.

MAN also said that the increase in MPR has widened the journey farther away from the preferred single-digit interest rate regime.

The policy-setting committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently raised the MPR, which measures interest rate, from 13 per cent to 14 per cent to tame rising inflation.

MAN in its Preliminary Position on the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), signed by the Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, expressed concern about the ripple effects of this decision and its implications for the manufacturing sector that is visibly struggling to survive the numerous strangulating fiscal and monetary policy measures and reforms.

“Consequently, manufacturers are hopeful that the stringent conditionalities for accessing available development funding windows with the CBN will be relaxed to improve the flow of long-term loans to the manufacturing sector at single-digit interest rates.

“The expectation is that MPC will ensure that future adjustments of MPR take into consideration the trend of core inflation rather than basing decisions on the headline and food inflation. This will no doubt shield the sector from the backlashes from the 14per cent MPR, ramp up production and guarantee sustained growth in the overall best interest of the economy,” MAN said.

In response to the domestic economic conditions in the second quarter of 2022 and other economic realities, especially those associated with the prevailing international financial and economic environment, the MPC decided to deepen its contractionary monetary policy stance by increasing the MPR to 14per cent from 13per cent, which was fixed in May 2022.

The key rationale for upscaling the MPR stems from the need to curb the rising rate of inflation that recently peaked at 18.6per cent, ensure relative stability, and sustain economic growth in the face of the high-level uncertainties in the global economy.

On the implications for the economy and manufacturing sector, MAN, however, noted that this is another level of increase in interest rates on loanable funds, which will no doubt upscale the intensity of the crowding out effect on the private sector businesses as firms have lesser access to funds in the credit market.

According to MAN, it will also spur an upward review of existing lending rates dependent on obligations of manufacturing concerns, which will drive costs northward, intensify the demand crunch emanating from the heavily eroded disposable income of Nigerians, constrained access of households and individuals to cheap funds

The Association further stated that the increase will equally lead to the rising cost of manufacturing inputs, which will naturally translate to higher prices of goods, low sales, and an enormous volume of inventory of unsold products.

MAN also added that it will exacerbate the intensity of idle capital assets, worsen the already declining profit margin of private businesses and heighten the mortality rate of small businesses. “Further reduce capacity utilization, upscale the rate of unemployment, incidences of crime and insecurity as the capacity of banks to support production and economic growth is heavily constrained. Reduce the pace of full recovery of the real sector, make manufacturing performance to remain lackluster and of course, lead to a leaner contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the association said.