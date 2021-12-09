Champion Newspapers Limited
Inaugural Lecture delivered by Professor ifeoma Linda Utomi at the university of Lagos

By Peter
L-r...  Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, received a copy of Prof Ifeoma Utomi,  during the Inaugural lecture on Beauty , Braces and Being restoring the Smile, Transforming the Life held at the University of Lagos on 8/12/2021...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
0 14

L-r …Deputy vice Chancellor (Management Service) UNILAG ,Prof Obinna Chukwu, Vice-Chancellor University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Prof Ifeoma Utomi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni.

L-r…Deputy vice Chancellor  (Management Service)  UNILAG ,Prof  Obinna  Chukwu,  Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, Prof Ifeoma Utomi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics & Research) Professor Oluwole Familoni.

L-r…  Vice-Chancellor  University of Lagos Professor Oluwatoyin  Ogundipe, Prof Ifeoma Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma Utomi their  Children ,Isoma and Nonye.

L-r…Dr. Chris Chigoziri Asoluka , his wife Lady Nneka, Prof Ifeoma Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma.

 Prof Ifeoma Utomi (middle) pose with friends and well wishers .

Prof Ifeoma Utomi, his wife Prof Ifeoma Utomi (both Middle) pose with their Children, l-r… Nonye, Isioma, Pat (junior ) during the Inaugural lecture on Beauty , braces and being restoring the Smile, Transforming the Life. Held at the University of Lagos on 8/12/2021…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

