I’m not sponsored against my uncle, I’m qualified, intellectually prepared –Dele Adeleke, Osun  PDP  gov aspirant

… Says ambition not born out of betrayal but good governance

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

An Osun State governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bamidele Adeleke has said that he is qualified, intellectually prepared and have what it takes to lead the state.

Dele Adeleke, who is the nephew and 2018 party agent of Ademola Adeleke has publicly declared his intention to run in 2022 and has obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms at the party headquarters in Abuja.

Despite his uncle being in the race, he stated that he is driven by love for humanity, good governance, equity and fairness, as he debunked the notion that he is being sponsored by some political vendetta against Ademola Adeleke.

Dele Adeleke spoke extensively on his governorship ambition during a radio programme in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Tuesday, monitored by our correspondent.

Unfolding his agenda, he said: “One of the pivotal areas of our developmental agenda is to reposition the economy of the state. Presently, the state is seen as a civil service driven economy but that’s not true. We are a huge industrial hub that is just waiting to be repositioned.

“I will transform the agricultural sector from the subsistence farming that we have into agribusiness with the farmers as the core of it. The level of exploitation of our farmers by foreigners is detrimental to the economy of the state.

“Through this, we will create entrepreneurs. A lot of people say– create employment but no, we want to create entrepreneurs who will create wealth out of that which God has blessed us with.”

Dele Adeleke further stated that he is sponsored by the youths of Osun, adding that the sleeping giant has been awakened as seen during the EndSARS’ protest.

“We are tired of being subdued and subjugated. This movement is completely restructuring and changing the face of politics.

“Dele Adeleke is a very passionate lover of humanity, fairness and equity. He fights against injustice. What stands me out at this time is the privilege of my experience. I’ve had three decades of work as a banker and an entrepreneur. I worked in a most serious and trying situation that required reengineering and repositioning.

“The youths’ future that appears bleak and the pensioners who have to stay in the sun to get the benefits they truly deserve. I’m not being sponsored by some political vendetta against my uncle.

“I am ably qualified, intellectually prepared and I have what it takes to get the job done now. If you look at our resumes, how many of the candidates have the reengineering experience that I have. How many of them have the kind of restructuring? How many of them have had the exposure to work and deliver on deadlines and do the impossible as it were?” he said.