Illegal power outage and estimated bills in Osun region

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) in Osun region always switches off the power supply as it wishes which is not good because of its target. IBEDC should note that it’s giving a lot of people bills that they’re not satisfied with because the bills given to them is higher than the number of electricity they use.

It should also remember that there are a number of hours of electricity supply to be provided and it increases the payment of bills for the customers it refuses to give enough power supply. This tendency is not palatable.

The following are some of the implications on the lack of power supply:

As the Federal Government is making frantic efforts to improve the power supply for the citizens, IBEDC, Osun region, is not doing well because of its alleged target. IBEDC has turned the citizens into beggars because electricity remains the main source of livelihood for a lot of people especially the artisans like welders, cold room service providers, printing press, drink sellers, and most importantly, the State Hospital and Teaching Hospital where a lot of lives have been lost when doing operation based on lack of power supply. Interruption of power suppler by IBEDC, Osun region, has revealed that it switches off the light for the thief to operate and steal transformers and electrical wares.

This suffering is too much. The whole Nigerians should please prevail on IBEDC of Osun region to do the needful by reducing our misery.

.James Adejumo, a public affairs analyst, wrote in from Osogbo, Osun State

