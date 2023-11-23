I’ll give road infrastructure, job creation, people’s welfare top priority as governor —Philip Shaibu

Road construction and rehabilitation, employment generation for teeming youths and people-oriented development projects will be accorded topmost priority to alleviate the current suffering of most Edo state residents by Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu if elected governor.

Shaibu, who dropped the hint on Wednesday during an interactive session with select editors in Lagos, also reiterated his total resolve to pursue his governorship ambition on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, come 2024 even.

Speaking on governance in the state in the past seven years, he said though successes have been recorded in some sectors, the expectations of residents have not been fully met especially road infrastructure following the state government decision not to carry out maintenance work on federal roads including the Benin-Auchi road that has turned into nightmare and death trap for motorists and commuters.

Consequently, he noted that a journey between the two cities that should ordinarily take about one hour now take over six hours to traverse resulting not only in loss of precious man hours but putting the lives of passengers and drivers at grave risk.

According to him, state government’s refusal to effect repairs on federal roads has been counterproductive and engendered negative repercussions on state roads which got damaged because of the heavy duty tucks which are forced to ply them due to the deplorable condition of federal roads across the state. This has also adversely affected the economy of the state.

Therefore, if elected governor, he promised to construct not only new roads for ease of movement of persons and farm produce especially food items from hinterland to the urban centres to make life more meaningful for residents, but constantly maintain federal roads for the comfort of travelers.

Comrade Shaibu, who dwelt extensively on his antecedents both as former students union leader and politics expressed optimism of clinching the governorship ticket of the PDP during the primaries, adding that his fate would be decided by party delegates.

His decision to contest the 2024 governorship election, he noted is irrevocable and informed by the need to implement practical governance to address the developmental challenges of the state and the welfare of citizens based on past experience both as former lawmaker and incumbent deputy governor.

Recall that his aspiration to be the next governor of the state had in recent times, put him at loggerheads with the principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Asked about the political platform he intends to realise his ambition, given his principal’s opposition to his candidacy, he said “I am a full time member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

A former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), and one time Majority Leader of Edo State House Assembly, Shaibu insisted that god-fatherism in politics of Edo state was gone for good adding that the people of the state have resolved to resist it.

Speaking on the economic policy of the state government, he expressed deep concern that whereas the poverty rate remains high in the state, private sector investors were being brought to the state, but funded by the taxpayers money.

“These guys are just enjoying. They are in business without loans from the banks with the attendant high interest rate. In the process, the government has no money to do roads, etc. When I come in, that would stop. The private sector guys will come in, but with their funds. We’ll spend our money on the poor people of the state”, he added.