Ikeja Electric donates medical items to Ifako General Hospital

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution company, has donated medical items to Ifako-Ijaye General Hospital, Lagos, to mark this year’s Valentine Day. This charitable gesture is in line with objectives of its Personal Corporate Social Responsibility (P-CSR).

Staff of Ikeja Electric led by the Chief Executive Officer, Folake Soetan, also shared gift items in the Children’s Ward as an expression of love to the kids, which is synonymous with the celebration.

While making the donation, Ikeja Electric’s CEO, Soetan, said: “At Ikeja Electric, it is in our DNA to always give back. That is why we continuously explore opportunities to give back to the communities we operate, through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives hinged on the pillars of Health, Education and Empowerment.

“While we acknowledge the efforts of Government at all levels in providing health care to the citizenry, there is no doubt that they also need some level of support from the private sector as the demand is enormous. This is why private organizations like Ikeja Electric throw their weight behind initiatives that support Government and drive development,” she noted.

She also mentioned the company believes that touching people’s lives in the society where it operates will further help to strengthen trust and engender mutual relationship between the company and the people they serve. According to her, “As simple as some of these acts of love might seem, they have far-reaching impact on others.”

Excited to receive the gift from Ikeja Electric, Management of the Hospital expressed appreciation for the gesture and quality time spent in the Children’s Ward.

The Medical Director, Dr. Bamidele Mustapha, commended Ikeja Electric and called for support for the Hospital from other well-meaning Nigerians as government cannot do it alone.

Ikeja Electric further stressed that showing love goes beyond giving to people on special days only, that is why it consistently look for opportunities to touch the lives of people and communities through its PCSR activities.

“Our P-CSR platform allows both the company and the employees to carry out voluntary charitable activities aimed at making impact on different spheres of the society” the company said.

Under the P-CSR programme, IE has the Employee Volunteer Scheme (EVS) which enables our staff to voluntarily contribute their time and resources to support the Society. These generous acts reflect the large-heartedness of employees of Ikeja Electric to support the undeserved in our society.